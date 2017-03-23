Padoin: ‘Juventus can win CL’

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus midfielder Simone Padoin believes they have “all the credentials” to win the Champions League.

The Cagliari player won five Scudetti and two Coppe Italia during his time with the Bianconeri, and gave his thoughts on this year’s team in an interview with Goal.

“The Juventus Stadium is something exceptional,” Padoin noted.

“The passion there is fantastic, I’ll never forget the ovation the fans gave me when I returned. Of course the stadium doesn’t win by itself, there’s also the quality of the team.

“I’ve attended several of my former teammates’ games this season, and I’ve seen something special in their eyes.

“It seems to me that this Juve have reached full awareness of their strength, I think they have all the credentials to try and win the Champions League.”