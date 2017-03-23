Nedved on Czech coin

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Lazio hero Pavel Nedvěd now appears on a special coin in his native Czech Republic.

The former midfielder represented his country 91 times, and was the star man as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2004.

Now 44, he spent most of his career in Italy, winning two Coppa Italia and a Scudetto with Lazio before moving to Juve, where he was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2004.

During his time with the Bianconeri he won four Scudetti - with two later revoked - and stayed with the club when they dropped down to Serie B after the Calciopoli scandal. He is currently the club’s vice-President.

Now the Czech Mint in Jablonec nad Nisou has released a special set of 10 coins, commemorating legendary Czech and Czechoslovakian players.

Nedved is included along with Ivo Viktor, Jan Lála, Karol Dobiáš, Miroslav Kadlec, Josef Masopust, Karel Poborský, Antonín Panenka, Josef Kadraba and Zdeněk Nehoda.

Each coin features the face of the player in question and their signature on one side, with Nedved’s also featuring Queen Elizabeth II, who opened Euro ’96, where the Czechs reached the Semi-Finals.

The coins will raise money for a foundation which seeks to help players from older who represented the Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia at least once, and didn’t earn enough to sustain themselves in later life.