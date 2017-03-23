Milan in for Gustavo?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly interested in Wolfsburg’s Luiz Gustavo, who could arrive regardless of the ownership situation.

The Brazilian has been linked with both Juventus and Inter in the past, and has won 41 caps for his country.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that the Rossoneri are interested in securing his signature, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2018.

Given that Volkswagen are reticent to invest in the club due to the problems relating to the emissions scandal, it’s believed Luiz Gustavo would be available for around €10m.

However, the 29-year-old earns around €10m in gross salary per season, which he’d have to lower to join the Diavolo.

Milan’s best-paid player currently is Carlos Bacca, who earns around €4m net per season.