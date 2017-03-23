Italy go 4-2-4 for Albania

By Football Italia staff

Italy look likely to go with a 4-2-4 shape when they take on Albania in Palermo tomorrow night.

The Azzurri used a similar system against Liechtenstein in November, coming away with a 4-0 victory.

Today saw Giampiero Ventura take the final training session at Coverciano before the departure for Sicily, and ANSA reports that it’s likely to be a 4-2-4 tomorrow.

Leonardo Bonucci has returned to training after his illness, so he could start against Gianni De Biasi’s men, with Alessio Romagnoli ready to deputise.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti are both tipped to start in attack, flanked by Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva.

Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti are expected to anchor the midfield, with Gianluigi Buffon playing his 1000th senior game in goal.

Probable Italy line-up to face Albania: Buffon; Zappacosta, Barzagli, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Verratti, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne