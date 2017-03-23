Anderson explains derby obsession

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson reveals he received letters from Lazio fans explaining the importance of beating Roma - before he even signed.

The attacking midfielder joined the Biancocelesti from Santos in 2013, and finally won his first Derby della Capitale in the first leg of this season’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

“I’ve known the importance of the derby since I was little,” Felipe Anderson said, speaking to local schoolchildren.

“The Lazio fans were already writing to me to tell me how important it is two years before I arrived in Italy!

“I’m glad we won the last derby, it’s a unique feeling. When you take to the pitch though all those thoughts should be out of your head, it’s hard but you need to be 100 per cent focused on the game.

“Right now we’re training at Formello. A lot are away with their international teams but we have to be ready for the big games which are coming up.”