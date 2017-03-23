NEWS
Thursday March 23 2017
Anderson explains derby obsession
By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson reveals he received letters from Lazio fans explaining the importance of beating Roma - before he even signed.

The attacking midfielder joined the Biancocelesti from Santos in 2013, and finally won his first Derby della Capitale in the first leg of this season’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

“I’ve known the importance of the derby since I was little,” Felipe Anderson said, speaking to local schoolchildren.

“The Lazio fans were already writing to me to tell me how important it is two years before I arrived in Italy!

“I’m glad we won the last derby, it’s a unique feeling. When you take to the pitch though all those thoughts should be out of your head, it’s hard but you need to be 100 per cent focused on the game.

“Right now we’re training at Formello. A lot are away with their international teams but we have to be ready for the big games which are coming up.”

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies