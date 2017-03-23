‘Berardi? If €50m offer arrives…’

By Football Italia staff

President Giorgio Squinzi wants Domenico Berardi to “become a symbol of Sassuolo” but “if someone comes in with €50m…”

The Italian Under-21 international has been linked with both Juventus - who used to co-own him - and Inter, as well as clubs in England.

“If I could choose, I’d keep Berardi and have him become a symbol of Sassuolo,” Squinzi said during an appearance on Tutti Convocati.

“Then if someone comes in with €45-50m…

“Eusebio Di Francesco? He has a long contract, with a big penalty if he breaks it. I don’t think he wants to leave though.

“Juventus? [Max] Allegri is my regret, I have great respect for him and he could win the Champions League.”