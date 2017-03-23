‘Milan price higher than Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Pier Silvio Berlusconi points out “the deposits paid for Milan are already more than the full price paid for Inter…”

The Rossoneri are in the midst of a takeover by Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports, but there have been repeated delays.

It’s now being reported that only €20m of a third instalment of €100m has been paid, but if the remaining €80m arrives, the price will exceed the €270m paid for the Nerazzurri by the Suning Group.

“I don’t think the table means they [Inter] are better than us,” Berlusconi, whose father Silvio owns Milan, said in an appearance on Mediaset.

“And then the deposits paid for Milan are already more than the full price paid for Inter…”