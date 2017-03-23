Agent: ‘Napoli don’t want Zapata’

By Football Italia staff

Duvan Zapata’s agent gives “total availability” to Napoli but “there haven’t been signs of new interest”.

The striker is on loan at Udinese from the Partenopei, but that deal expires at the end of the season.

Given that the Zebrette have no buyout clause, the Colombian is unlikely to stay in Udine, but it appears he won’t return to Naples either.

“We’re waiting for a chat to work out what his future will be,” Fernando Villarreal explained on Radio Crc.

“But I think Napoli are well-stocked in attack with [Leonardo] Pavoletti and [Arkadiusz] Milik. We’ll look for pastures new because there haven’t been signs of new interest from Napoli.

“Duvan’s future will depend on what Udinese and Napoli decide, his family are happy in Udine but we’re evaluating several paths.

“Duvan has never been angry with Napoli, he’ll always be grateful to the club because they opened the doors of Europe to him.

“So far the player has given his total availability to Napoli.”