Gomez to return to Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gustavo Gomez will fly back to Milan after being ruled out of international duty with a muscular problem.

The 23-year-old was called-up for Paraguay’s games with Ecuador and Brazil, but has picked up a knock and will return to Italy.

“He felt a muscular strain,” Federico Frutos of the Paraguayan FA said.

“He’s had an MRI but I can’t tell you the extent of his injury.”