Ranieri to receive special award

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC has announced that the Panchina d’Oro ceremony will be held on Monday, with Claudio Ranieri to receive a special prize.

The award, which literally translates as “Golden Bench” is awarded to the best Coaches of the previous season, with Juventus’ Max Allegri winning the Serie A award last year.

Today the FIGC has announced that the ceremony will be held at Coverciano on Monday, and Ranieri will receive a special award for his achievements last season.

The former Juventus, Roma and Inter boss guided the Foxes to a historic Premier League title, though he was sacked last month after a downturn in results this term.

Ranieri will also give a talk to the assembled Coaches.

In addition, the prizes for women’s football will be given out, though these have already been voted on.

Milena Bertolini of Brescia has been given the prize for the womens’ Serie A, while Reggiana’s ex-Coach Federica D’Astolfo has won for Serie B.