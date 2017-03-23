Tolisso closer to Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso is reportedly getting closer to Juventus, who are offering a four-year contract.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the 22-year-old for several months, though the player himself won’t be drawn on the rumours.

Despite that, Tuttomercatoweb reports that talks are very advanced for Tolisso, who could earn his first France cap against Luxembourg or Spain over the current international break.

The website reports that Juve have put a four-year contract on the table, with the aim of officially closing the deal before the summer transfer window opens.

OL President Jean-Michel Aulas has already confirmed that there was contact with the Old Lady in January.