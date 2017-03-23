NEWS
Thursday March 23 2017
Reina has calf strain
By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has been diagnosed with a calf strain, and will be assessed next week ahead of the Juventus game.

The 34-year-old was forced to pull out of the Spain squad this week, and returned to Naples for tests.

“Pepe Reina returned to Napoli after the muscular discomfort suffered during a training session with the Spanish national team,” a statement on the Partenopei’s website confirmed.

“The goalkeeper, who has just returned, was subjected to medical tests with MRI and ultrasound, which detected a strain of the right soleus muscle.

“Reina will follow a custom training programme in the next few days, before being submitted to new tests next Wednesday.”

