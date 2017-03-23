Buffon: ‘Won't be another 1000 games!’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon says “it’s a huge pleasure” to play his 1000th game but “there won't be another thousand!”

The Juventus and Italy goalkeeper will play his thousandth senior game against Albania tomorrow, and was asked in a Press conference at Coverciano if he still intends to retire after the 2018 World Cup.

“I don’t know, now I just have to think about the upcoming games,” Buffon shrugged.

“For the rest we’ll see, in life have objectives. It’s important to win, when you win big there’s a risk of being burned, we’ll think about things calmly, with no certainty of what will happen.

“The 1000 games? It’s a huge pleasure, I can tell you there won't be another thousand!”

The Azzurri captain was also asked about tomorrow’s opponents, and assured they’re not being underestimated.

“There’s great respect for them, that’s not just some sort of rhetoric because they’ve shown how good they are in recent years.

“They did well at the Euros too. We’re aiming to win, without thinking about the Spain game.”