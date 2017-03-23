Ventura: ‘No easy games’

By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura warns “there are no easy games” ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Albania.

The Azzurri are level on points with Spain at the top of Group G, with La Roja facing third-placed Israel tomorrow.

“I don’t think it will be an easy game, and the same goes for Spain,” Ventura cautioned in his pre-match Press conference.

“Israel have only lost to us. We’ve said that there are no easy games, there are games with more importance, but you get three points whether you beat Spain or Israel.

“Albania will want to make history against us, they’ll be determined so we’ll need great concentration. I expect answers from this match.

“Just remember what happened last time we met. I think we’ll have great support from the fans, and I expect a lot of them in Palermo tomorrow.

“We’re working on our mentality and our way of approaching the match, I remain convinced that the result you get depends on what you put in.”

It has been widely reported that Italy will play 4-2-4 tomorrow, but Ventura wouldn’t confirm it.

“At international level you can’t just have one formation, if you want to play in a competition like the World Cup you need to be able to interpret different situations.

“I’ll see tomorrow what will happen tomorrow, there won’t be a problem.”