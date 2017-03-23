Gabigol: ‘Inter can do well’

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa hints Inter can still make the Champions League - “we still have the derby and the Lazio game”.

The Nerazzurri drew with Torino on Saturday night, leaving them eight points adrift of third-place Napoli, but the Brazilian striker isn’t giving up.

“I think we can do well in all the games which are left,” Gabigol told Inter Channel.

“There’s the derby we’re playing at home [against Milan], then we’ve also got Lazio in Rome. I think we’re a great team, with good players and a good Coach [Stefano Pioli] and we can do well.

“Am I a fans’ favourite? I thank the fans, I’m an Inter fan because of what they’ve done for me. I’m very happy, I didn’t expect this welcome and I hope I can repay their faith on the pitch.”