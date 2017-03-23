Buffon: ‘End with a headbutt!’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon considers how he’ll finally end his career - “maybe I’ll headbutt someone on the pitch, like Zinedine Zidane…”

The goalkeeper will play his 1000th senior game when he takes to the pitch for Italy tomorrow, and has previously said he’ll retire after the 2018 World Cup.

Zidane famously headbutted Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, and the Juventus and Italy captain joked he could end his playing career in the same way.

“How do I imagine my last ever game?” Buffon considered, speaking to Sky after today’s Press conference.

“Maybe I’ll go out like Zidane, headbutting someone on the pitch!

“But before I think about how I’ll end my career, we need to go to the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Maybe it [my last game] could be at the World Cup.

“I still have some time to think about it though.”