De Biasi: ‘If Albania beat Italy…’

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi would be “the happiest person in the world” if Albania beat Italy but “I don’t know how many miracles Jesus gives you”.

The former Torino and Palermo Coach guided the Shqiponjat to Euro 2016, and faces the nation of his birth in Sicily tomorrow.

“I’ve been in Albania for five years, that’s not few, we’ve reached unimaginable levels,” De Biasi said in his pre-match Press conference.

“If we won against Italy I’d be the happiest person in the world.

“A miracle? I don’t know how many Jesus gives you during your life, we need to go onto the pitch with great focus, play our game and try to upset Italy.

“We need to defend well and hit on the break, taking advantage of the chances we create.

“Knowing the opponent helps, in terms of the technical strategy and knowing the players. Tomorrow night depends on how we go onto the pitch, the attitude.

“The only problem is we’re coming about against an Italy with a lot of players in good form, it’s not a good time to play them.”

De Biasi revealed today that he was close to being Azzurri CT, before someone at the FIGC blocked it…

“I know who it was, in due course I’ll tell you.”