Buffon: ‘Bright future for Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon assures “Italy won’t have any problems after me”, thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mattia Perin and Alex Meret.

The Azzurri captain plays his 1000th senior game tomorrow, but at the age of 39 he’s approaching the end of his illustrious career.

“It’s a great achievement, I’m happy but I won’t go onto the pitch with different emotions compared to my 999th game,” Buffon shrugged, speaking to Sky.

“The most exciting ones are always the first, whether it’s in Serei A or the national team.

“Donnarumma and Meret? I feel happy when I see them, I’m proud to still be here with them to see them grow and enjoy their huge potential.

“I’m happy that Italy won’t have any problems after me, with them plus Perin and [Emil] Audero I won’t have regrets.”