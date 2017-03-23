Nedved: ‘Juventus? I have some names…’

By Football Italia staff

Pavel Nedved “has some names” for Juventus but “I won’t tell you or they’ll cost more”.

The Bianconeri vice-President is back in his native Czech Republic for the launch of a special coin, and discussed Czech Serie A stars as well as the Old Lady.

“[Ladislav] Krejci, [Patrik] Schick and [Jakub] Jantko are honouring you and they have a great career ahead,” Nedved assured, speaking to Idnes.

“The Italian League is difficult and you mature tactically there. Once you’ve learned to play in Italy, you can play anywhere in the world.

“Who would I advise Juventus to buy? I have some names, but I won’t tell you or they’ll cost more.”