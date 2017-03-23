Jankto: ‘Thank you Udinese’

By Football Italia staff

Jakub Jankto thanks Udinese after scoring his first goal for the Czech Republic senior side.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in a friendly with Lithuania yesterday, and scored on his debut after just 20 minutes on the pitch.

“I’m really happy with this first goal for the national team,” Jankto told reporters in the Czech Republic.

“There’s nothing better than being able to represent your country. It was a really exciting debut for me. I was a bit nervous about the match, but [Coach Karel] Jarolim calmed me down.

“Having got to the national team, I need to thank Udinese for having shown so much faith in me. Getting to the senior team at 21 is an important milestone.”