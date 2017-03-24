Post new comment

Giampiero Ventura has a wealth of talent available but, as Chloe Beresford explains, the midfield is still undoubtedly the weakest department.

The future of the Italian national team is undoubtedly bright. After Coach Giampiero Ventura announced his squad for the World Cup qualifier with Albania and subsequent friendly in the Netherlands, his crop of youngsters showed the world that the Azzurri will be a force to be reckoned with in 2018.

There is no other country that could boast an 18-year-old back-up to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon with as much quality of Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, for example. One year his senior, Alex Meret – currently on loan at Serie B side Spal from Udinese – is another hot prospect who has been linked with the likes of Juventus in the transfer market.

In front of them are the famously unbroachable ‘BBC’ trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, reinforced by 22-year-old duo Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli. Full-backs Mattia De Sciglio, Davide Zappacosta and Leonardo Spinazzola are all under 25, complementing the ‘senior’ players such as Manchester United’s 27-year-old Matteo Darmian.

Ventura is spoiled in his attacking choices, with the Azzurri able to boast the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile up-top. With a €100m release clause at domestic side Torino, 24-goal Andrea Belotti is the jewel in Italy’s crown.

With such a wealth of young talent available, it is the midfield area that is markedly the side’s weakest point. Whilst the international retirement of Andrea Pirlo has still left Claudio Marchisio, Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti available to the Coach, there is certainly not the same abundance of young players that are ready and waiting to make the step up as there are in other positions.

Still having issues with fitness after missing Euro 2016 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Marchisio has not made the squad due to his lack of regular playing time at Juventus. 33-year-old De Rossi is no longer an automatic starter at Roma, with Coach Luciano Spalletti often opting for Kevin Strootman and Leandro Paredes. Lazio’s 32-year-old Marco Parolo is a steady and experienced choice, but is another player whose age will prove to be prohibitive very soon.

It’s not all bad news however, as PSG midfielder Verratti’s talents have been well-documented, and the growth of 22-year-old Roberto Gagliardini has been nothing short of incredible. Making just one starting appearance for Atalanta last term, the youngster was thrown into the side by Coach Gian Piero Gasperini when the more experienced players were struggling for results at the beginning of the campaign.

Those performances alerted Inter, who took the player on loan in January, with an option to buy that could rise as high as €28m with bonus-related payments. Considering the fact Gagliardini only made eight appearances for La Dea in the first half of the season, Nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli could have been forgiven for exercising caution due to his inexperience. Instead, the Bergamo-native has flourished, already making 10 appearances for his new club and scoring two goals.

Coach Ventura has followed suit with a senior call-up for the midfielder, but the aforementioned options do not provide Italy with either strength in depth or a variety of young players that can provide promise for the future of the middle of the park.

Perhaps by the time the World Cup comes around, current U-21 internationals Marco Benassi, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Alberto Grassi or Manuel Locatelli will be ready, but the current round of call-ups prove that they are not there yet. They are gaining valuable regular playing time in Serie A, but some like Danilo Cataldi – who went to Genoa on loan from Lazio and isn’t getting many more minutes there – and Federico Ricci at Sassuolo have seen their progress go slower than expected.

Genoa academy product Rolando Mandragora was tipped for big things and snapped up by Juventus, but the 19-year-old was ruled out for practically an entire season by a fractured metatarsal in his right foot that required two operations.

It would seem therefore, that Ventura’s challenge is to build a successful team around the constraints of the midfield area. That could be made tougher still by the history of injury problems that have hit the likes of Verratti and Marchisio. This is an area where Italy need reliable back-up more than any other.

