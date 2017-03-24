NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
Totti: 'I've decided my future'
By Football Italia staff

40-year-old Francesco Totti reveals that he 'has decided' what he will do in the future.

The Roma captain remained coy however, refusing to reveal what the decision was 'in case he changed his mind.

The interview with was previewed on Tuesday, with Totti revealing he 'hoped Luciano Spalletti would stay on as Coach'.

"I'm thinking a lot about what I will do, but I know that football is my life, the captain told Maurizio Costanzo.

"I enjoy playing, though of course, it’s a shame that I’m not on the pitch as much as five or ten years ago.

"But I respect the decisions made, even those of Spalletti. Maybe if I go to China I’d be able to carry on," Totti smiled.

"I’ve already decided what I’m going to do in the future, but I’m not going to say it as maybe I’ll change my mind.

"Or I’ll keep playing, or I will become a Coach but not behind a desk, otherwise I leave everything and start to scout for talent."

