Totti: 'Spalletti can win at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti insists that Coach Luciano Spalletti 'can win with Roma' but lack of playing time means he 'has to consider his future'.

The 40-year-old revealed he has 'already decided what to do', and responded to Maurizio Constanzo when the interviewer revealed his personal displeasure that the captain did not get to play more under the current Coach.

"The important thing is that you do not think that it is me who tells you to say these things," Totti urged during the televised interview.

"Although it’s not easy when you only get five minutes to play. It’s not because of Spalletti, it is difficult in general.

"When my wife Ilary left the interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, she laughed when she told me that she had called Spalletti a small man, I thought she was joking.

"Would you want me to sign a contract and then not play, what kind of signature is that?

"Spalletti – it’s clear – is a strong Coach, he can win with Roma and be of use to this city. He knows the environment, and I'm at the end of my career, I have to think about the future."

But would Totti himself like to become a Coach?

"No, because you are one against and 30 and the players are a group of smartasses.

"Spalletti chose to become a Coach, I do not justify it, it’s a choice I won’t make. I thought about it, but in terms of character I do not feel so sure. I still go to training and I enjoy it every day.

"If I got annoyed he would raise his arm, but I still enjoy it, even if I do not play. Let's see what will happen later this year, but in June, I should stop."

The interviewer protested about this decision, but Totti still had more to say.

"What do you want me to do, Costanzo, an appeal to [owner James] Pallotta? I, therefore, already know what I’m going to do."