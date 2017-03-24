Inter agree De Vrij terms?

By Football Italia staff

Inter reportedly have an agreement in place for a four-year contract with Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Dutchman has agreed to sign a contract worth €3m per year, but the Nerazzurri have yet to agree a transfer fee with Lazio President Claudio Lotito.

Contract talks with the Biancocelesti are said to have dried up, but with previous reported interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, Lotito was said to be asking for a transfer fee of around €35m.

The Italian newspaper suggests that with his current deal expiring in summer 2018, Inter are hoping to reduce that fee to around €18-20m, and are sending scouts to watch the player during the Netherlands’ forthcoming international fixtures with Bulgaria and Italy.