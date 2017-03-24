Sao Paulo: 'Lyanco is a Torino player'

By Football Italia staff

Sao Paulo have confirmed that Torino have secured the signing of 20-year-old defender Lyanco from the Brazilian club.

“It’s done, Lyanco is a Torino player, we have sold him,” Sporting director Jose Neto Jacobsen told Gazeta Esportiva.

This means that the Granata have beaten cross-city rivals Juventus to the promising young defender’s signature, after it was reported that the Bianconeri had also been interested in signing him.

It was previously reported that Torino would pay €6m with €2m in performance-related bonuses and a further €1m if he scores a certain number of goals.

The player may now make the move to Italy to prepare for next season, or could remain in Brazil until the end of the current campaign.