Bauza continues Icardi freeze

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza will call up Lucas Alario instead of Mauro Icardi, after Gonzalo Higuain is now suspended for their forthcoming match.

The Juventus striker picked up a booking last night in La Albiceleste’s win over Chile last night, meaning he will miss Tuesday’s fixture with Bolivia.

With Lucas Pratto also injured, this contradicts the comments made by the Coach that indicated he would turn to Icardi should anything happen to Higuain.

24-year-old Alario plays for River Plate in his native Argentina, and only received his first call-up this summer.

Inter captain Icardi continues to be frozen out after making a solitary appearance for the national side back in 2013, but perhaps a request to travel to South America mid-way through the break would cause significant disruption.