Mixed messages over Dybala future

By Football Italia staff

There have been mixed reports in the Italian and Spanish press regarding the future of Paulo Dybala.

Whilst one story links him with a move to Barcelona, another insists he is set to sign a new contract with Juventus.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have identified the Argentinian striker as a firm target this summer, impressed with his performances in the Champions League this season.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport insist that the impasse of La Joya’s new contract at Juve has finally been overcome, the Bianconeri agreeing to increase his wages to €7.5m per season as Dybala signs on until June 2021.

Those talks had been on-going for a number of months, but the Italian newspaper believe that there will be an official announcement after the Serie A clash with Napoli later this month.