Arsenal and Napoli bid for Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that both Arsenal and Napoli have made a bid for Torino striker Andrea Bellotti.

According to Tuttosport, bids have started to arrive for the player ahead of the summer transfer window, with both the Gunners and the Partenopei having opened with a €50m bid.

The report suggests that Napoli are also thinking of including a player as an incentive in the offer, with striker Leonardo Pavoletti a name mentioned by the Torinese newspaper.

It is unlikely that these offers would be considered by President Urbano Cairo however, as the club have already inserted a €100m release clause into the player’s contract.

Despite this, it seems as though Torino will certainly be on the receiving end of bids come the summer for the striker, with ‘Il Gallo’ having plundered 24 goals in 27 starts in the current domestic campaign.