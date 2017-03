Ventura announces 23-man squad

By Football Italia staff

Italy Commissario Tecnico Giampiero Ventura has announced his 23-man squad that will face Albania and the Netherlands.

The Azzurri take on Gianni Di Biasi’s Albania side this evening in Palermo, with the CT having trimmed his squad down for the fixture.

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini had already been replaced by Atalanta’s Andrea Petagna after suffering with injury, whilst Federico Bernardeschi will also miss out with ankle problems.

Others who have not made the cut are Viola defender Davide Astori, Leonardo Spinazzola who iscurrently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus, and Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Spal)

Defenders: Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Davide Zappacosta (Torino)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Wingers: Antonio Candreva (Inter), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Nicola Sansone (Villarreal), Simone Verdi (Bologna)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)