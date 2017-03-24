Dortmund speak to Sousa

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa has met with Borussia Dortmund over a possible move to the German club this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there has been continued interest from Dortmund and this has intensified in the last few days.

The Portuguese Coach s only under contract with the Viola until the end of the current campaign, and with two erratic seasons in Florence, it has long been established that he will leave in the summer.

His replacement is said to already being sought, and the newspaper report also suggests that striker Nikola Kalinic could follow him to the Bundesliga side.

Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian tried to sign the Croatian in the summer, but he opted to turn down the bumper salary offer in order to remain in Florence.