Lazio and Roma duel for Caio

By Football Italia staff

Both Roma and Lazio are said to be interested in signing Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio.

The 23-year-old has risen through the youth ranks at the Brazilian side, but is said to be refusing to sign a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in summer 2018.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that both Roman clubs are vying to capture his signature, with his value said to be fixed last summer at around €10m.

Both Milan and Napoli were previously linked with the player, but there were to be no further developments.

The 23-year-old has made two full international appearances for the Brazilian side, and holds an Italian passport.