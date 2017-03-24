Milan receive further €30m

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly received another €30m from Sino-Europe Sports as the takeover bid takes a small step forward.

After countless delays, Fininvest, the company owned by President Silvio Berlusconi are now said to have a total of €250m in deposit payments, after two installments of €100m, followed by €20m and now €30m.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a further €50m will now need to be paid in order to reach the deadline for the formulation of a new agreement between the two parties.

Then, the balance of the agreed takeover fee will become due before a final deadline of April 14, with a joint statement from both sides that will formalise the extension also said to be due imminently.