Totti ‘wanted to be petrol attendant’

By Football Italia staff

Roma veteran Francesco Totti has revealed the profession he pursued before he became a footballer – a petrol attendant.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Totti also admitted he “missed” the Italian national team, explained how to ‘score’ a penalty against Gianluigi Buffon and confessed a fourth child was possibly on its way.

“Do I miss the national team? Yes and tonight the Azzurri will 2-0, with goals from De Rossi and Belotti,” remarked the No 10.

“Buffon? Gigi’s a great, but I scored 10-15 goals against him, not only [when he was] at Juve, also when he was at Parma.

“How do you score a penalty against Buffon? By kicking the ball at him down below…

“Ready for a fourth child? Not yet, but soon we’ll start working on it. We have to see what [wife] Ilary thinks. On her part, there’s time.

“What I wanted to do as a child? Become a petrol attendant. I loved the smell of petrol and I always saw so much money in [their] wallets.

“My father told me, ‘you’ll change your mind when you realise you must wake up early…’”