‘Palermo sceptics will become believers’

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Paul Baccaglini has assured that the sceptics of his takeover will turn into believers.

Baccaglini’s purchase of Palermo comes despite his unorthodox background as a former correspondent for satirical show Le Iene and lack of prior involvement in football, but he reiterated his involvement at Renzo Barbera was no joke.

“We have to believe in ourselves, we owe it to the city and the fans,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Seeing the calendar, we haven’t taken advantage of some opportunities, so now we must turn the key and start the engine.

“Survival is within our reach. We’ll start going for it against Cagliari.

“Takeover a Le Iene joke? You caught me out! Jokes aside, the fact is that this development has been greeted with enthusiasm but also with scepticism.

“Once the confirmations come in, everyone will realise that this [takeover] is serious. “Scepticism is part of the game, but Palermo are enjoying more visibility now and this is a good thing.

“First of all, I come from the world of basketball and American sports: football is a very different reality, but the positive surprises have been the warmth of Palermo fans.

“I feel the weight of this responsibility, I see the energy and I want to turn it into a boost for all the initiatives that we’re pursuing. I didn’t expect such enthusiasm.”