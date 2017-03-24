Tianjin make mammoth Mertens offer?

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly offered Napoli star Dries Mertens a staggering €20m salary.

According to Il Roma, Mertens and Napoli are “struggling” to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Consequently, Chinese club Tianjin are looking to capitalise on the situation by proposing a mammoth sum to the forward, which would make him one of the world’s best-paid players.

The Belgian is enjoying his best season to date in terms of numbers, scoring 25 goals and assisting a further 11, despite playing much of the campaign out of position as a centre-forward.