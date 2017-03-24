FIGC slams ‘media-driven’ Anti-Mafia

By Football Italia staff

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has slammed the Anti-Mafia Commission for running a “media-driven” trial against Juventus.

Juve President Andrea Agnell has been called to testify at the Anti-Mafia Commission after the FIGC deferred him and the club to the Disciplinary Commission for knowingly interacting with members of organised crime.

“On the ticket case involving Juve, we’re not worried: we need to deal with sporting justice, but it seems to me that this trial is being media-driven,” Gazzetta dello Sport reports FIGC director-general Michele Uva as saying.

“The courts must be able to take their own course with peace of mind, but it seems to me that the Anti-Mafia Commission is carrying out a very media-driven trial and this is no good for football or Italy. Football gives media exposure and this is evident at this time.”

However, the Anti-Mafia Commission’s Vice-President, Claudio Fava, hit back: “If the director-general of the FIGC defines a criminal investigation into the infiltration of the [criminal group] ‘Ndrangheta in the circuit of supporter groups as something trivial, there’s something to be concerned about.

“If you then ask the Anti-Mafia Commission to focus on something else, there’s another thing to be embarrassed about.”