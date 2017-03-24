Rodrigo Bentancur has confirmed that he will join Juventus this summer, but it is claimed Boca Juniors will be entitled to 50 percent of a future sale.
According to IlBiancoNero.com, Juve will pay around €9.5m for Bentancur, plus a further €2m in bonuses, but the Bianconeri will owe Boca as much as half of any fee received if they were to sell on the 19-year-old.
“With Juventus, it’s all done,” the midfielder told ESPN Radio.
“You’ll see it soon, when I come to Turin for a medical. Now I just want to be quiet and think about Boca: I want to become a champion with this shirt.
“My family also help me keep my feet on the ground. I want to leave this club with a trophy. From here on, I’ll play to the death.”