Bentancur confirms Juve move, but...

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Bentancur has confirmed that he will join Juventus this summer, but it is claimed Boca Juniors will be entitled to 50 percent of a future sale.

According to IlBiancoNero.com, Juve will pay around €9.5m for Bentancur, plus a further €2m in bonuses, but the Bianconeri will owe Boca as much as half of any fee received if they were to sell on the 19-year-old.

“With Juventus, it’s all done,” the midfielder told ESPN Radio.

“You’ll see it soon, when I come to Turin for a medical. Now I just want to be quiet and think about Boca: I want to become a champion with this shirt.

“My family also help me keep my feet on the ground. I want to leave this club with a trophy. From here on, I’ll play to the death.”