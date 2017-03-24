Lazio target Depor’s Andone?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have reportedly targeted Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone as a partner for Ciro Immobile next season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are on the lookout for a capable foil to Immobile, their top goalscorer.

Subsequently, the newspaper claims Andone is at the top of the Aquile’s wishlist and that an exchange deal involving Luis Alberto could be arranged.

The 23-year-old Romanian has scored eight La Liga goals for Depor this season, his first since arriving from second-tier Cordoba, and was named the Spanish top flight’s best player for December.

Luis Alberto, meanwhile, spent last term on loan at Depor and has made just two starts for Lazio to date in 2016-17.