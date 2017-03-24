NEWS

Del Neri reveals Milan history
By Football Italia staff

Udinese Coach Luigi Del Neri has revealed that “I could’ve managed Milan” before Carlo Ancelotti in 2001.

Del Neri was considered hot property at the turn of the millennium after he guided Chievo to a first-ever Serie A promotion, and the veteran claims he was subjected to “half-an-approach” from Milan prior to Ancelotti’s appointment.

“Yes, yes, I could’ve managed Milan,” the former Juventus, Roma and Porto boss told TMW Radio.

“There had been an idea for the future, but then other things were triggered.

“Milan were going through changes that year, there was half an approach from them, but then they chose Ancelotti.

“It was an important choice and one that certainly wasn’t bad.”

