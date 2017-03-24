Sousa-Dortmund links denied?

By Football Italia staff

The German Press has made it clear that Borussia Dortmund have not met with Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa.

According to SPORT1, negotiations between Sousa and Dortmund can be “ruled out at this stage”.

The links had come after Arsenal had reportedly made Thomas Tuchel their No 1 target to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Viola boss also helped BVB to a 3-1 win against Juventus in the 1997 Champions League final.

Nonetheless, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc is on record as the publication as saying: “In principle, It would be totally negligent for a professional club if they weren’t prepared for all possible outcomes.”