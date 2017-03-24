Agent: 'Brozovic talks with English clubs'

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic’s agent confirmed “we are in contact with several English clubs who are tracking” the Inter midfielder, reported to be Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Reports emerged today that Jose Mourinho was in Zagreb in order to meet Croatia international Ivan Perisic face-to-face ahead of tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Ukraine.

However, it’s possible there is another target, as it could also be his Croatia and Inter teammate Brozovic.

“We cannot name names, but there are several English clubs tracking Marcelo,” agent Miroslav Bicanic told Croatian site Index.

“We are in contact with them. Brozovic will be hot property on the transfer market for many clubs next summer.

“He has fully recovered from an injury to his foot and is ready, even if there were some problems with the scarring. Now he is ready.”

Brozovic was frozen out of the squad by Frank de Boer due to disciplinary problems, welcomed back by Stefano Pioli, but has fallen down the pecking order since Roberto Gagliardini’s arrival from Atalanta.

The 24-year-old is under contract with the San Siro giants until June 2021 and was snapped up from Dinamo Zagreb for €8m.