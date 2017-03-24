NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
De Rossi close to new Roma deal
By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is reportedly close to agreeing a new two-year contract with Roma, worth €2.5m per season.

The midfielder’s current deal is due to expire in June and the failure to sign an extension prompted reports he could end his career in MLS or the Chinese Super League.

According to Sky Sport Italia, his agent made significant steps forward in negotiating a new contract.

It would run to June 2019 and mark a big step down in salary to €2.5m per year from his current €6m.

He will turn 34 in July and remains a key figure in the Giallorossi line-up.

