Orsi: 'Mancini suited to PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini “would be well-suited to Paris Saint-Germain,” said his former assistant manager, while Pep Guardiola finds “it’s easy to win with Barcelona.”

Fernando Orsi spoke to TMW Radio about the direction his old mentor could be taking in future after leaving the Inter job/

“Mancini would be well-suited to Paris Saint-Germain and I think he’s got the physique du role,” said Orsi.

“The 6-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona inevitably created friction and the blame fell on Unai Emery, so as far as I am concerned, Mancini would be a good replacement.”

PSG aren’t the only side who fumbled a lead in the Round of 16, as Manchester City also went out to Monaco.

“Manchester City have their own mentality and Guardiola tried to bring his idea of football there, but it is fairly unique. It’s easy to win with Barcelona and Leo Messi, quite another if you go elsewhere.”

Orsi is a former goalkeeper and has no qualms about the future of the Italy squad in that role.

“I’m sorry for all the other goalkeepers, but Gigio Donnarumma has it covered for the next 15 years.”