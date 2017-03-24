Liveblog: Italy v Albania

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up, action and post-match comments from Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Gianni De Biasi’s surprising Albania.

It kicks off at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo at 19.45 GMT.

The Azzurri are still unbeaten so far in their qualifying campaign, enjoying three victories and a 1-1 home draw with Spain.

Also this evening in Italy’s group are Spain-Israel and Liechtenstein-Macedonia.

This is practically a local derby, as several Albanian players ply their trade in Serie A, their Coach is ex-Torino boss De Biasi and there is a huge Albanian community who crossed the Adriatic Sea to live in the Peninsula.

De Biasi took the Eagles to their first ever major tournament at Euro 2016, so can he cause another upset in the race for the 2018 World Cup?

This is also an historic occasion, because Italy captain Gigi Buffon celebrates his 1,000th professional football match.

The only previous meeting between these two nations was a 1-0 Italy friendly victory in November 2014.

Giampiero Ventura is unbeaten against De Biasi, winning two of their three encounters.

