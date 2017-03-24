NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
Lapadula: 'No Pescara celebration'
By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Lapadula heaped praise on Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella and admits facing old club Pescara is going to be “a special game.”

The striker sat down with Mediaset Premium and Milan TV today to discuss his first Serie A season.

“My first goal was a back-heel flick in Palermo, it was a very exciting moment and it meant a lot to me. I hope to score many more.

“I am really growing at Milan as a person and a player, doing specific training exercises to improve various areas of my game.

“Montella has proved he is really good at reading the game and fielding the right line-up. I tip my hat to him. We’ve got everything it takes to qualify for the Europa League and once we’re there I hope to score my first European goal too.”

Lapadula’s goals helped Pescara earn promotion via the Serie B play-offs last year.

“I admit this is a special game for me. I have a strong bond with the city and the region, as I spent a lot of time recently playing for Teramo and Pescara. If I were to score against Pescara, I would not celebrate.”

