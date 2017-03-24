De Biasi: 'Can't wait for Italy-Albania'

By Football Italia staff

Albania Coach Gianni De Biasi can’t wait for tonight’s showdown with Italy to see “how important it’ll be to continue our World Cup dream.”

It kicks off in Palermo at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“There are strong expectations to see how many problems we can create for Italy and how important it’ll be to continue our World Cup dream,” De Biasi told Rai Sport.

It is the first competitive meeting between these nations after a 1-0 Italy friendly win in November 2014.

Albania and Italy are divided only by the Adriatic Sea and there are many who have made that move permanent.

“Our fans feel great joy at facing their ‘second’ Nazionale. I hope for a wonderful game on the field and a friendly atmosphere off it.”