Ventura: 'Bring Serie A season forward'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura is impressed by Italy’s young strikers, but wants the Serie A season brought forward to better prepare for Spain.

Italy host Albania in tonight’s World Cup qualifier, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile are working, and not just them, to earn their place in the Nazionale. It’s good to see youngsters push to get the space they deserve,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“A victory tonight would mean playing on level terms with Spain in this qualifying group.”

The Azzurri visit Spain on September 2 before hosting Israel on September 5 and those games could be decisive to see who gets the automatic qualifying spot at the 2018 World Cup.

“When I find out that in a World Cup year, the Bundesliga brings the start of their season ahead by four weeks, then it’s no wonder Germany are so competitive in these tournaments.