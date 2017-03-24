NEWS
Friday March 24 2017
Verratti: 'Still learning from Ventura'
By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti admits he is still learning “what the Coach wants” in Giampiero Ventura’s Italy after a 2-0 victory over Albania.

Daniele De Rossi’s penalty and a Ciro Immobile header secured the win in tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

“We knew this was a difficult game, we prepared very well. Italy are strong because we respect all our opponents and face all teams the same way,” Verratti told Rai Sport.

“It’s a very important result for our path towards qualification. We needed the win here so we can fight it out with Spain.

“This is everyone’s team, we are all in the Nazionale and there isn’t a leader as such. We all have to give 100 per cent when we are here and work together for Italy.”

In the new 4-2-4 formation with De Rossi, Verratti was asked how he is settling into the Andrea Pirlo role.

“It was a good overall team performance. I have a very different style of football to Pirlo and also a different style to the one at Paris Saint-Germain, so soon I’ll learn better what the Coach wants from me.”

He was also questioned on the 6-1 Champions League loss to Barcelona, which saw PSG knocked out despite a 4-0 first leg win.

“You learn from defeat and it was a big defeat, so I learned a great deal. I learned you have to give 110 per cent against any opponent in any circumstances.”

