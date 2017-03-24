De Rossi: 'Verratti pleasure to play with'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi said it is “a pleasure to play alongside Marco Verratti” and he can see a strong Italy side forming after the win over Albania.

The Roma midfielder converted an early penalty at the Stadio Barbera before Ciro Immobile’s second half header sealed the 2-0 result.

“It’s a happy coincidence, I’ve scored in all but one of my Italy games in Palermo,” he told Rai Sport.

“I am happy, as Palermo and its crowd deserves joy and they are always passionate. You go elsewhere and there is less affection or participation from the supporters.”

Unfortunately that attitude was not shared by all, as a small group of Albanian fans threw fireworks and smoke-bombs repeatedly, prompting the referee to suspend play for eight minutes.

“It’s a shame for us and for them that the fireworks interrupted the game, as overall it was a very fair match and most of the crowd behaved perfectly. It’s a bad image for a country that we are friendly with.

“We’re in good shape, we’re starting to understand the right tactical mechanisms to keep possession. The attitude has always been good, we never take a result for granted or try to kid around with our opponents.”

This is a young and growing Italy squad, so how does De Rossi feel being one of the veterans?

“It’s good, as we’re already realising there is a great squad forming here and it has already fused with the veterans. They’ve got a great sense of responsibility and realise what it means to represent Italy.

“It’s a very positive atmosphere. I’ve always got along well with Verratti. It’s easy to play with good teammates who know the right moment to keep the ball and when to pass it, so we’re talking about one of the best. It’s a pleasure to play with Verratti.”