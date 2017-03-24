Hysaj: 'Albania let down by result'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj was unhappy with the referee after Albania’s 2-0 defeat to Italy. “It’s just the result that let us down.”

Daniele De Rossi converted an early penalty and Ciro Immobile’s looping header went in off the inside of the far post in tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

“They won as a team, it went pretty well overall, it’s just the result that let us down,” Hysaj told Rai Sport.

“We made a few mistakes, there was the penalty, too many free kicks given against us and cards waved around all over the pitch. We’ve got to sort a few things out and get back on track.

“Spain and Italy are two very different teams, they both have a lot of quality, so it’ll be worth watching when they play each other in September.”

Hysaj and Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne were facing off on the same flank tonight.

“Insigne and I exchanged compliments at the end.”